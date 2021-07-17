 More videos on Insta Yay or nay?

Aditya Vaddepalli By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ten years ago, Instagram, an American image-sharing social media service, was launched, where users could only upload images in a 1:1 aspect ratio with 640 pixels. Today, the app has come a long way -- users can also upload images, add filters, music, effects, add geographical tags, and do much more. With a burgeoning user base, Instagram recently decided to push for more video-based content, and turn the app into a more entertainment-based platform. Many see it as a move to compete with the Goliath of short-form videos, TikTok, globally. Express sat down with some of the most famous Hyderabadi content creators to learn about their reaction to the app’s new direction.

One of the first original Telugu content creators, Nikhil Vijayendra Simha (@nikhiluuuuuuuuu), who is also a celebrity talk-show host for Kaasko on YouTube, confesses that Instagram is a major part of his life. “Instagram is a more personal way of engagement for me; I can be myself. Apart from being a host, on Instagram, I can put up fashion content, music reels, makeup videos. I can dance and put up my singing videos too,” says Nikhil.

Alekhya Harika

The app’s new decision does not pressure Nikhil, as Instagram has been supporting the creator since Day 1. “More video-based content does not just help me but anyone who wants to showcase their talent. They don’t have to depend on anybody. At the end of the day, brands approach you, you get collaboration requests and you earn money in the process. Instagram helps you to grow,” says Nikhil.

Makeup artist Prarthana Agarwal (@prarthana_agarwal_) says the app’s decision will definitely help people, who could not put up content, to come out and share their talent. However, there is also an overdose of videos and reels on Instagram, she says, that is leading to monotony. “You scroll through reels and see the same trends being repeated. One song is used in 100 different videos. There used to be a uniqueness to image-based content that is getting lost in the sea of videos,” says Prarthana.

The artist says that her recent pictures do not get as many likes as her previous ones, indicating that Instagram is moving towards a video-heavy engagement. But that does not deter her and she still chooses to stick to making a diverse array of content, rather than just making video content. She says that a video-heavy engagement will definitely help her other content creator friends who rely on that medium. “Video-based content will help creators to create more space for advertisement and transition into commercialisation of their content. But as creators, we must know what our audience wants and what is our monopoly, and stick to it,” she says.

Actor and digital content creator Alekhya Harika (@alekhyaharika_) welcomes Instagram’s move to focus more on video content. She shares snippets of her work in films and web series on Instagram and that helps garner engagement with a different kind of audience. “Videos are more dynamic than images. For people who do not get a chance to act, dance, sing, showcase their painting, or pursue any other activity professionally, Instagram allows them to exhibit their talent through reels and videos. In this way, people can admire them and get inspired by them,” says Alekhya. She, however, hopes Instagram pushes ‘good’ content that is educational, entertaining or useful. Otherwise, nobody will use Instagram if it pushes ‘bad’ content, says Alekhya.