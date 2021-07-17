She has her cake and bakes it too!

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: What’s the right age to start baking? Around five-and-a-half years, if you are chef Smera K. A student of Class IV and an entrepreneur in her own right, eight-and-a-half-year-old Smera is one of the youngest bakers in town. She bakes mouth-watering artistic cakes, customised to your liking, and they seem as if they are straight out a fairy tale. In a freewheeling chat with Smera, we speak about how she learnt baking and her journey of making these cakes, which are full of minute details.

“I was four when I started getting interested in baking cakes. My mother used to buy small baking equipment and I would take small quantities of it and bake cakes. When I was about five-and-a-half-years old, I started baking on my own,” says Smera.

Smera, who has 3,24,000 followers on her own Instagram page (@chef_smera), started selling her cakes when she was around seven years of age, after she felt that they were ready for people to enjoy them. “After getting a good response, people told me that my cakes were tasty and beautiful, I felt the same too. Hence, I started to sell my cakes more frequently.” Every baker has those flavours that they specialise in and Smera is no exception. “I specialise in chocolate, vanilla, strawberry ripple and lemon. I also like the other flavours,” she says.

Practice makes every individual perfect. It took about a year for Smera to perfect her baking skills. “I had attended a baking class where I learned all the basics of baking. It took a lot of practice. I got a lot of orders, even during the lockdown and they helped me to practice my baking.” About the beautiful cake decorations that Smera does on her cakes, she says, “I watched videos and browsed through cake pictures on YouTube and Instagram to get inspiration to decorate my cakes.” This little baker has also taken inspiration from other bakers to perfect her skills. “There is a boy who does a lot of chocolate models and I am really inspired by him, his name is Amari Vichad.”

Smera ensures that her baking does not disturb her studies and she also does not let her customers down. “I get breaks during my online classes and that is the time I concentrate on baking and give my best to my customers.” She even puts up videos on how she bakes her most-difficult cakes on her Instagram page. Among the different cakes featured on her Instagram page, there’s a butterfly rosette cake, lotus biscoff cake with biscoff roses, cute portable lunch-box cakes, a nerf gun-themed cake, a Captain America-themed cake and a dinosaur cake.