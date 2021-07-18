19-yr-old held for kidnapping, raping teen in Hyderabad's Vanasthalipuram

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old youth accused of kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old girl belonging to the ST community at Vanasthalipuram was arrested on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

The accused, Sadarapalli Sai Kumar, hailed from Maddur in Mahbubnagar district and had moved to the city a few years ago. In 2018, he was arrested at Vanasthalipuram in a sexual harassment case. In 2021, he was arrested for two theft cases at Hayathnagar.

After coming out on bail, he started working in a tea stall. He befriended the victim, who was his neighbour, and lured her in the guise of marriage. Three days ago, he took the victim to his place and sexually assaulted her.

Initially, when the victim did not return home, the police registered a missing persons case. After she was traced, they recorded her statement and altered the case with charges of rape, POCSO Act and Prevention of Atrocities (Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes) Act, 1989, and arrested him.