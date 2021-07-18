Hyderabad: GHMC worker, family attempt suicide after alleged harassment by medical officer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unable to bear the harassment meted out by the Assistant Medical Officer of Health (AMOH) of Goshamahal Circle, a Sanitation Field Assistant (SFA) and his family attempted suicide in front of the GHMC Head Office in Tank Bund Road on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

Ramesh Yadav, who has held the job for 15 years, alleged that AMOH C Uma Gauri was harassing him to pay a mamool of Rs 6,000 on a monthly basis. When the SFA told her that he could not pay the sum, he was removed from service, Yadav alleged.

Another worker also staged a protest against Uma Gauri and attempted suicide by pouring kerosene over himself. However, security personnel thwarted the move. GHMC officials clarified that Yadav had been terminated after an enquiry by the Khairatabad Zonal Comissioner. He had allegedly given a job on compassionate grounds to his relative after a worker from the department died, even though her son was eligible for the job. He was terminated due to his miscounduct, said the GHMC.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)