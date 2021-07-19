Heavy rains lead to waterlogging in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as low-lying areas are yet to get relief from inundation, moderate to heavy rainfall added to waterlogging woes in several parts of the city on Sunday, July 18, 2021.

Among the most affected areas was Makkah Colony in Basarathnagar, where a nearby nala overflowed due to heavy downpour, resulting in severe inundation. A closed drain also prevented water seepage, leading to water stagnation.

At PVR Expressway, between pillar No 175 and No 200, there was severe waterlogging where the water rose up to a foot in height, causing inconvenience to commuters, most of whom had a tough time wading through the water.

As there was flood-like situation in Khairatabad and on Raj Bhavan Road, vehicular movement was affected with many two wheelers and cars moving at a snail’s pace. There was a heavy downpour near Punjagutta circle and it hampered traffic flow for some time. The Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams had a tough time in clearing stagnated rainwater at several points and were also busy addressing issues like the removal of uprooted trees.