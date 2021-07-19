Himayatsagar close to full tank level as heavy rains lash Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With water levels in Himayatsagar reservoir steadily rising as inflows from catchment areas increase due to incessant rains, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMSWS&B) will most likely lift the flood gates if the water level reaches 1,763 feet.

The water level in the reservoir at 8 pm on Sunday was 1,762.25 feet (2.650 TMC). The inflows into the reservoir was 1388 cusecs. The full tank level (FTL) of Himayatsagar is 1,763.50 feet, with a capacity of 2.970 TMC. The flood gates will be opened once the level reaches 1,763 feet, depending on the rainfall received in the upstream areas and inflows into the reservoir.

If the water level touches 1,762.75 feet, the HMWS&SB will alert the Rangareddy and Hyderabad district administration, along with the GHMC and police to secure any hutments or encroachments in the course of the Musi river.



The water level at Osmansagar reservoir is at 1,784.60 feet (2.765 TMC), as against its full tank level of 1,790 feet (3.90 TMC). There were no inflows on Sunday