Goldman Sachs opens office in Hyderabad, to hire 800 this year

Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the Goldman Sachs office and said Telangana’s success in establishing a vibrant ecosystem of global capability centres attracts the best talent.

Published: 20th July 2021 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurates the Goldman Sachs office in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Express)

Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurates the Goldman Sachs office in Hyderabad on Monday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Goldman Sachs, a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm, opened its new office in Hyderabad, on Monday, July 19, 2021. The office located at Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City was inaugurated by IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

During the inauguration, Rama Rao said that he is pleased to inaugurate the Goldman Sachs office in Hyderabad, which is emerging as a key investment destination for the banking and financial services industry in India, on account of Telangana’s success in establishing a vibrant ecosystem of global capability centres that attracts the best talent.

“I am also impressed by Goldman Sachs’ focus on driving an inclusive work environment and their unwavering support to the communities in Telangana and across India,” Rama Rao added. In adherence to local government guidelines, Hyderabad operations commenced remotely in March and currently have about 250 employees.

By the end of 2021, it is expected that the Hyderabad office will grow to 800 employees and by 2023, the size of the Hyderabad office could reach as many as 2,500 employees. David M Solomon, Chairman and CEO, Goldman Sachs, said that their new office will serve as a crucial innovation hub for a wide range of businesses and enhance their reputation as a global firm. “I am excited to continue our growth in India, and the abundance of talent in Hyderabad made it the obvious choice for our next location,” he added.

