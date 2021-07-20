STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi blamed for allegedly sacking 3 GHMC workers

CPM GHCC Secretary M Srinivas alleged that Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi misused her powers and terminated three GHMC workers.

Published: 20th July 2021 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi.

Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi. (Photo | Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi has landed in another controversy after three sanitation workers were allegedly terminated from work at her instance.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), Greater Hyderabad City Central Committee, on Monday, July 19, 2021, demanded that they be reinstated. CPM GHCC Secretary M Srinivas alleged that the Mayor misused her powers and terminated two sanitation workers V Bharathi and L Rama Devi, and one SFA Saibaba working in Punjagutta Circle 18 for being absent for long.

In their place, the GHMC had appointed relatives of servants who are working at the Mayor’s house, he claimed. Bharathi tested positive for Covid-19 positive on April 20. She was admitted to a hospital in Khammam for treatment.

The same was conveyed to the GHMC authorities. After recovering from Covid, Bharathi reported to duty on May 11. However, the authorities told her that her services were no longer needed. Since Bharathi and Rama Devi were making rounds of the Mayor’s house appealing that they be taken back, the Mayor’s staff had lodged a complaint against them in Punjagutta and Langer Houz police stations and were harassing them, the CPI (M) alleged.

Officials issue clarification
Meanwhile, GHMC officials clarified that SFA Saibaba was removed from the job for irregularities. Sanitation workers Ramadevi and Bharathi were unofficially absent from duties from January to April 20, 2021, and thus, they were terminated from duties. Saibaba made an illegal entry into the biometric system on behalf of the two women sanitary workers. GHMC authorities said that despite two notices issued against Sai Baba to appear before the committee, he did not appear. After a full inquiry, the SFA and two sanitation workers were removed, said GHMC Deputy Commissioner Seva Elsavath while adding that no other appointment had been made in their place.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi CPM GHCC Secretary M Srinivas GHMC workers sacked Greater Hyderabad City Central Committee V Bharathi L Rama Devi
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp