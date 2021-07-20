Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi blamed for allegedly sacking 3 GHMC workers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi has landed in another controversy after three sanitation workers were allegedly terminated from work at her instance.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), Greater Hyderabad City Central Committee, on Monday, July 19, 2021, demanded that they be reinstated. CPM GHCC Secretary M Srinivas alleged that the Mayor misused her powers and terminated two sanitation workers V Bharathi and L Rama Devi, and one SFA Saibaba working in Punjagutta Circle 18 for being absent for long.

In their place, the GHMC had appointed relatives of servants who are working at the Mayor’s house, he claimed. Bharathi tested positive for Covid-19 positive on April 20. She was admitted to a hospital in Khammam for treatment.

The same was conveyed to the GHMC authorities. After recovering from Covid, Bharathi reported to duty on May 11. However, the authorities told her that her services were no longer needed. Since Bharathi and Rama Devi were making rounds of the Mayor’s house appealing that they be taken back, the Mayor’s staff had lodged a complaint against them in Punjagutta and Langer Houz police stations and were harassing them, the CPI (M) alleged.

Officials issue clarification

Meanwhile, GHMC officials clarified that SFA Saibaba was removed from the job for irregularities. Sanitation workers Ramadevi and Bharathi were unofficially absent from duties from January to April 20, 2021, and thus, they were terminated from duties. Saibaba made an illegal entry into the biometric system on behalf of the two women sanitary workers. GHMC authorities said that despite two notices issued against Sai Baba to appear before the committee, he did not appear. After a full inquiry, the SFA and two sanitation workers were removed, said GHMC Deputy Commissioner Seva Elsavath while adding that no other appointment had been made in their place.