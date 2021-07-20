STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New car falls from first floor of showroom in Hyderabad

The owner of the car, P Bhagwath, sustained injuries, while his new car and another parked car were damaged.

Published: 20th July 2021 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 10:24 AM

Onlookers watch as a newly-purchased car fell from the first floor of the showroom in LB Nagar, Hyderabad, on Monday.

Onlookers watch as a newly-purchased car fell from the first floor of the showroom in LB Nagar, Hyderabad, on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An LIC employee P Bhagwath, 59, sustained injuries when he, along with his newly purchased car, fell down from the first floor of the car showroom in LB Nagar. The incident happened while he was taking out the car using a car lift.

According to the police, Bhagwath bought a car for Rs 6.40 lakh. After completing the payment and other formalities, he was shifting the vehicle from the first floor to the ground floor on the open lift.

During the process, the car went out of control and fell down. Bhagwat received injuries, while his new car and another parked car were damaged. While the glass doors were opened for the car to be moved out, no glass broke in the incident, said V Ashok Reddy, Inspector, LB Nagar police station.

