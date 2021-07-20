STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rain lashing Hyderabad leads to heavy inflows at Himayatsagar reservoir, floodgates opened

Those residing downstream of the Himayatsagar reservoir and all along the Musi river are being shifted to avoid any untoward incidents

Published: 20th July 2021 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 07:11 PM

Water Board officials are closely monitoring levels in the Himayatsagar reservoir (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rains that have been lashing the city and surrounding areas for more than a week have resulted in heavy inflows at the Himayatsagar reservoir. With incessant rains upstream of the catchment areas of the reservoir, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) lifted three of its flood gates on Tuesday evening to release water downstream of the Musi river.

HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore alerted the district administration of Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts along with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and police to secure any hutments and encroachments along the course of the Musi river. Those residing downstream of the Himayatsagar reservoir and all along the river are being shifted to avoid any untoward incidents.

One of the flood gates were opened by Rajendranagar MLA Prakash Goud. The flood gates were earlier opened in October last year in view of heavy rains that lashed the city. Himayatsagar has a total of 17 flood gates.

Water Board officials are closely monitoring levels in the Himayatsagar reservoir in the light of rains in the catchment areas and more gates will be opened depending on the inflows from upstream areas.

The full tank level (FTL) of Himayathsagar is 1763.50 feet with the capacity of 2.968 TMC. In view of the inflows from the catchment areas, the reservoir level reached 1763 feet (2.968 TMC).

