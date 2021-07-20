University of Hyderabad entrance tests to be held from September 3

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Monday, July 19, 2021, announced that their entrance examinations will be conducted from September 3 to September 5. Meanwhile, the UoH has extended the last date for receiving online applications.

Candidates can apply online for entrance exams till August 3. Further, they can download their hall tickets on August 25 and the entrance test will be conducted at 39 centres across the country. According to the university, 2,328 seats are being offered for admissions to 116 courses.