STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Animal activist at every police checkpost in Hyderabad to check illegal cattle trafficking

The GHMC has established temporary cattle holding centres to control illegal slaughter, sacrifice of cows, calves, camels and other animals.

Published: 21st July 2021 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

cow, cattle, cow slaughter, pti file image, dairy

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival, the Telangana High  Court, while issuing the orders in a writ petition filed by an NGO Gau Gyan Foundation, directed the police and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to permit one animal activist to stay at each proposed police check post. The HC has ordered the police department to allow the animal rights activists to stop the vehicles illegally transporting animal and to inform to police.

The High Court, while directing the issue of notice to the police and GHMC, asked why the application of the petitioner is not complied with. The High Court has ruled that the comments of DCP West Zone of “No person can act to stop the vehicle” and threatening to file cases against animal welfare activists as illegal. 

GHMC establishes temporary  cattle holding centres

The GHMC has established temporary cattle holding centres to control illegal slaughter, sacrifice of cows, calves, camels and other animals. Four temporary cattle holding centres have been set up at GHMC Animal Care Centre at Fathallaguda for LB Nagar and Charminar zones for 400 animals. The civic body has also set up the GHMC Animal Care Centre at Patel Nagar, Amberpet, for Khairatabad zone, which can hold 30 animals, GHMC Animal Care Centre at KPHB colony for Serilingampally zone, which can hold 100 animals and the GHMC Animal Care Centre at Gajularamam, which can hold 300 animals. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bakri Eid Hyderabad
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp