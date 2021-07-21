Animal activist at every police checkpost in Hyderabad to check illegal cattle trafficking

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival, the Telangana High Court, while issuing the orders in a writ petition filed by an NGO Gau Gyan Foundation, directed the police and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to permit one animal activist to stay at each proposed police check post. The HC has ordered the police department to allow the animal rights activists to stop the vehicles illegally transporting animal and to inform to police.

The High Court, while directing the issue of notice to the police and GHMC, asked why the application of the petitioner is not complied with. The High Court has ruled that the comments of DCP West Zone of “No person can act to stop the vehicle” and threatening to file cases against animal welfare activists as illegal.

GHMC establishes temporary cattle holding centres

The GHMC has established temporary cattle holding centres to control illegal slaughter, sacrifice of cows, calves, camels and other animals. Four temporary cattle holding centres have been set up at GHMC Animal Care Centre at Fathallaguda for LB Nagar and Charminar zones for 400 animals. The civic body has also set up the GHMC Animal Care Centre at Patel Nagar, Amberpet, for Khairatabad zone, which can hold 30 animals, GHMC Animal Care Centre at KPHB colony for Serilingampally zone, which can hold 100 animals and the GHMC Animal Care Centre at Gajularamam, which can hold 300 animals.