Collectors to audit layouts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As deviations were found in the approved layout plans in many of the Urban Local Bodies and Gram Panchayats (ULBs/GPs) in the State, the Telangana Municipal Administration Department instructed that the approved layouts should be shared with the respective District Collectors for conducting an audit of the same and verify whether all lands meant for public purpose in the layout are registered in the name of the ULBs and GPs as pre-condition for the permission.

Till the audit is completed, no fresh permissions in the said layouts should be permitted.