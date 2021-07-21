Cyclist steers into record book with 10-hr non-stop 250-km ride

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Young Y Sai Chaitanya rode a distance of 225.8 km for 10 hours non-stop on his gearless bicycle from Shamshabad to Karimnagar, and broke the previous record of cycling non-stop for 202.1 km in the International Book of Records.

“It was a tough day. I am still not satisfied,” says 23-year-old Chaitnya, who had wished to cover 250 km in 10 hours. “I pushed my limits and was exhausted after riding for hours in the sun and rain. But I am happy I broke the record,” he added.

It took Chaitanya 10 hours 1 minute 46 seconds to cover the distance. The cyclist prepared well for the feat. “It is a must to stay hydrated. On the day I decided to ride, the weather was not merciful and I felt drained thereafter. However, energy drinks and brittles helped me a lot,” he added.

Chaitnya started practice just five months straight before attempting the feat. “I focused on nutrition and cycled to Anantagiri Hills, which is 80 km away from the city, almost every day,” he said.

The young cyclist is now planning a trip in the Western Himalayas. He is preparing to cycle on a 400-km elevated stretch between Manali and Leh in 30 hours. “I am currently practising to cycle on bad and elevated roads for longer hours so that I can break my own record of cycling non-stop between Manali and Leh,” he added.