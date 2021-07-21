STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Cyclist steers into record book with 10-hr non-stop 250-km ride

“It was a tough day. I am still not satisfied,” says 23-year-old Chaitnya, who had wished to cover 250 km in 10 hours.

Published: 21st July 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Chaitnya started practice just five months straight before attempting the feat.

Chaitnya started practice just five months straight before attempting the feat.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Young Y Sai Chaitanya rode a distance of 225.8 km for 10 hours non-stop on his gearless bicycle from Shamshabad to Karimnagar, and broke the previous record of cycling non-stop for 202.1 km in the International Book of Records.   

“It was a tough day. I am still not satisfied,” says 23-year-old Chaitnya, who had wished to cover 250 km in 10 hours. “I pushed my limits and was exhausted after riding for hours in the sun and rain. But I am happy I broke the record,” he added.

It took Chaitanya 10 hours 1 minute 46 seconds to cover the distance. The cyclist prepared well for the feat. “It is a must to stay hydrated. On the day I decided to ride, the weather was not merciful and I felt drained thereafter. However, energy drinks and brittles helped me a lot,” he added.

Chaitnya started practice just five months straight before attempting the feat. “I focused on nutrition and cycled to Anantagiri Hills, which is 80 km away from the city, almost every day,” he said.

The young cyclist is now planning a trip in the Western Himalayas. He is preparing to cycle on  a 400-km elevated stretch between Manali and Leh in 30 hours. “I am currently practising to cycle on bad and elevated roads for longer hours so that I can break my own record of cycling non-stop between Manali and Leh,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp