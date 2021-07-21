Hyderabad: Labourer gets life imprisonment for sodomy, murder of boy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 27-year-old daily wage labourer Omer Bin Hassan, who was accused of sexually assaulting and killing a seven-year-old boy at Balapur in 2019, was sentenced to imprisonment for life. A fine of Rs 5,000 was also levied against him. Testimonies of eyewitnesses along with scientific evidence in the form of DNA reports led to the sentencing.

On the day of the offence, the boy had come out of his home with a Rs 50 note in his hand to purchase a soft drink. Hassan who was then working as a daily wage labourer noticed the boy and lured him by offering to buy chocolate for him. He then took the boy to an open plot bounded by a compound wall and sexually assaulted the boy. As the boy raised alarm, Hassan held his hands by force and continued the assault.

As the boy continued to shout, Hassan became ferocious, lifted the boy in his arms and threw him to the ground, killing him on the spot. As locals gathered at the spot, Hassan hid beside the compound wall. Later, when they noticed him, he fled from the spot. He was then arrested and a chargesheet was filed. The case was tried in a fast track court, which examined the evidence and sentenced him to imprisonment for life.