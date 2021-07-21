STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Labourer gets life imprisonment for sodomy, murder of boy

On the day of the offence, the boy had come out of his home with a Rs 50 note in his hand to purchase a soft drink. 

Published: 21st July 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 27-year-old daily wage labourer Omer Bin Hassan, who was accused of sexually assaulting and killing a seven-year-old boy at Balapur in 2019, was sentenced to imprisonment for life. A fine of Rs 5,000 was also levied against him. Testimonies of eyewitnesses along with scientific evidence in the form of DNA reports led to the sentencing. 

On the day of the offence, the boy had come out of his home with a Rs 50 note in his hand to purchase a soft drink. Hassan who was then working as a daily wage labourer noticed the boy and lured him by offering to buy chocolate for him. He then took the boy to an open plot bounded by a compound wall and sexually assaulted the boy. As the boy raised alarm, Hassan held his hands by force and continued the assault.

As the boy continued to shout, Hassan became ferocious, lifted the boy in his arms and threw him to the ground, killing him on the spot. As locals gathered at the spot, Hassan hid beside the compound wall. Later, when they noticed him, he fled from the spot. He was then arrested and a chargesheet was filed. The case was tried in a fast track court, which examined the evidence and sentenced him to imprisonment for life.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad rape sodomy Hyderabad crime
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp