STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Old City Bonalu from July 23 to August 2

For the procession, an elephant Menaka is being brought in from neighbouring Karnataka

Published: 21st July 2021 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

A painter applies finishing touches to the idols at the Ujjaini Mahankali Temple ahead of Bonalu celebrations in Secunderabad on Tuesday (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

A painter applies finishing touches to the idols at the Ujjaini Mahankali Temple ahead of Bonalu celebrations in Secunderabad on Tuesday (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The grand 11-day Bonalu and Sri Mahankali Jatara festival at Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Mandiram at Hari Bowli in Shalibanda of Old City will take place from July 23 to August 2. However, in the light of Covid-19, there won’t be any special attractions or any cultural programmes in the procession this year. The procession will be executed by riders carrying a religious flag, a musical band and Matha Ghatam on an elephant.

The temple committee has decided to follow Covid-19 guidelines strictly. For darshan, devotees will have to wear a mask and follow social distancing measures. The Endowment Department is bringing elephant Menaka from Karnataka for the Bonalu procession on August 2. The Chief Conservator of Forests has already issued an NOC in this regard while the DCP (South Zone) has granted permission for the procession.

K Dattatreya, Secretary, Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Mandiram, and patron G Niranjan while releasing the programme events, said that the Mahabhishekam, Kalasha Sthapana, Dwajarohanam and Samuhika Kumkumarchana will take place from 6 am to 11 am on July 23, Matha Ghatam procession from Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Matha Ghatam prathistapana at the temple on July 25, Shakambari Alankaran and Jai Mathadi Bhagavathi Jagaran on July 27, the inauguration of Bonalu Photo Exhibition on July 28, Laksha Kumkumarchana on July 30, and Thottela procession on July 31. 

On August 1, special poojas, offering of Bonalu at the temple will be held from 6 am till evening and Ammavaariki Shanthi Kalyanam will be held in the evening. On August 2, Rangam, foretelling the future will be held at 1 pm, a procession with Matha Ghatams on an elephant will be taken out at 2.30 pm, which will pass through Sudha Talkies, Lal Darwaza, Shalibanda, Charminar, Madina, Patherghatti and Matha temple at Nayapul in the evening.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bonalu Sri Mahankali Jatara festival Old City
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp