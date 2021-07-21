Old City Bonalu from July 23 to August 2

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The grand 11-day Bonalu and Sri Mahankali Jatara festival at Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Mandiram at Hari Bowli in Shalibanda of Old City will take place from July 23 to August 2. However, in the light of Covid-19, there won’t be any special attractions or any cultural programmes in the procession this year. The procession will be executed by riders carrying a religious flag, a musical band and Matha Ghatam on an elephant.

The temple committee has decided to follow Covid-19 guidelines strictly. For darshan, devotees will have to wear a mask and follow social distancing measures. The Endowment Department is bringing elephant Menaka from Karnataka for the Bonalu procession on August 2. The Chief Conservator of Forests has already issued an NOC in this regard while the DCP (South Zone) has granted permission for the procession.

K Dattatreya, Secretary, Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Mandiram, and patron G Niranjan while releasing the programme events, said that the Mahabhishekam, Kalasha Sthapana, Dwajarohanam and Samuhika Kumkumarchana will take place from 6 am to 11 am on July 23, Matha Ghatam procession from Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Matha Ghatam prathistapana at the temple on July 25, Shakambari Alankaran and Jai Mathadi Bhagavathi Jagaran on July 27, the inauguration of Bonalu Photo Exhibition on July 28, Laksha Kumkumarchana on July 30, and Thottela procession on July 31.

On August 1, special poojas, offering of Bonalu at the temple will be held from 6 am till evening and Ammavaariki Shanthi Kalyanam will be held in the evening. On August 2, Rangam, foretelling the future will be held at 1 pm, a procession with Matha Ghatams on an elephant will be taken out at 2.30 pm, which will pass through Sudha Talkies, Lal Darwaza, Shalibanda, Charminar, Madina, Patherghatti and Matha temple at Nayapul in the evening.

