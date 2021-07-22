STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Aikyam: A harmony of different regional frequencies

Staying true to its name, Aikyam, which means united in Sanskrit, the five-piece band plays their renditions of popular Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and English songs.

Published: 22nd July 2021 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Meet Aikyam, the new powerhouse band in town, that is taking the live music scene of Hyderabad by storm.

Meet Aikyam, the new powerhouse band in town, that is taking the live music scene of Hyderabad by storm.

By Aditya Vaddepalli
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  It’s not very often that a bunch of musicians step out of their comfort zone to recreate songs in their own style. Meet Aikyam, the new powerhouse band in town, that is taking the live music scene of Hyderabad by storm.

Staying true to its name, Aikyam, which means united in Sanskrit, the five-piece band plays their renditions of popular Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and English songs. All the members come from various musical backgrounds such as blues, rock, jazz, funk and even metal, and bring elements from all these genres into their covers. 

The philosophy behind the band is to bring together the different regions of the country and create a melodious and stirring unison. Guitarist and singer Shiv Menon says it has been an exciting last six months as he has felt the same kind of nervousness and joy that he felt when he first started learning music 10 years ago. “I have even been taking Telugu-speaking and Hindustani music lessons to perfect the songs. We jam for around eight to 10 hours a week to practise our songs,” says Shiv.

The band plays everything from AR Rahman, Ilayaraja to popular Telugu, Hindi and English numbers. Despite being from Odisha, bassist Suresh Beck enjoys the process of performing because “at the end of the day, it’s music”. “Sometimes, we cannot recreate the songs as they are, there are many instruments in the original track. But we tweak the songs a bit to suit the vibe we are trying to go with,” he says.

Echoing similar views, drummer Obeid Kariwow, who primarily plays English music, says he tries to do justice to the groove of the song. “If I had to recreate the songs note by note, I would need two more percussionists or octapads. We experiment with the tempo, time signature and grooves to stay true to our version,” he says. “Even though I don’t understand the words, I get goosebumps while playing on stage. At the end of the day, it’s the music you feel and the words don’t really matter,” adds Obeid.  Ram Charan is the keyboardist and Dinesh Kuruganti is the vocalist of the band.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aikyam
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp