Bring home the desert: Succulents and cacti add to your aesthetics

Misha Rajani By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Love having indoor plants but don’t have the green thumb? No problem! Succulents and cacti are here to add to your aesthetics and make you feel good about yourself. They are the ideal houseplants and require minimal care as compared to other potted plants. You must have spotted them in interior design magazines, on Instagram or even in movies. One look at them and you know that these are just what you have been looking for to add that tinge of green to your home.

But what makes them so special, so sought-after? Jacqueline Babitha Xavier, celebrity fitness trainer, and Cherly Xavier, a plant enthusiast, say that one of the many reasons that succulents are a gardening trend is because of its ability to thrive in hot and dry environments. “Quite often, we forget to water our plants and they die on us. But with succulents, we don’t have to take care of them constantly as they do not need regular watering. These desert plants are easy to maintain and come in numerous varieties,” says Babitha.

There’s a misconception that cacti and succulents do not bloom and remain thorny all year round. But most desert plants are flowering plants -- it depends on their growth. Some take years to bloom, while wait to reach the right size -- for example, the Easter Lily Cactus and Pincushion Cactus.

Cherly lists out a few commonly grown indoor succulents such as Aloe Vera, Snake Plants, Flaming Katy, Pincushion Cactus, Zebra Tongue ,Whale’s Tongue Agave, Plush Plants, Pig’s Ear and Pincushion Cactus. When asked how to maintain succulents at home and care for them, the staff at the Gromor Food Nursery in Kompally had some useful tips. According to them, these desert beauties need at least six hours of indirect sunlight and should not be overwatered. “The best way to grow succulents at home is to ensure that they are kept in a place that is well-lit. Also, never overwater them,” they say.

Also, your ordinary gardening potting soil cannot be used. These have to be grown in porous, grainy soil -- which is readily available at any nursery. The soil is sually a mix of gravel, husk, sea sand, gardening soil and vermicompost.

Sanjana Singh, a budding plantopedian, says having a fast-draining mix, keeping pests at bay and avoiding glass containers are key. “Glass containers do not have drainage holes and this could lead to over watering which causes root rot. It is best to keep them in breathable pots — such as clay, terracotta, concrete or ceramic — which allow any excess water to drain out,” she says. It is no secret that cacti and succulents have therapeutic and medical purposes. Apart from being decorative, they are used for nourishment and heal cuts/burns, says Theodre Joseph, a gardening enthusiast.

How to care for them