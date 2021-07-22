GHMC on track to make Hyderabad a malaria-free city

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With just one case being reported so far this year, that too a suspected one, the GHMC is well on its way to achieving its objective of making Hyderabad a malaria-free city. According to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials, malaria cases have dropped considerably over the years.

The civic body’s efforts to control mosquito menace and the disease paid off in the last three years. From 190 cases in 2018, the city witnessed a gradual decrease in numbers with 81 cases recorded in 2019 and a mere three cases in 2020.

The GHMC, which attributes drop in cases to its intensified anti-larval operations, fogging and other spraying activities, is hoping to make the State capital a malaria-free city in the coming years. Meanwhile, the city has also seen a drop in dengue cases. While 364 dengue cases were reported last year, just 59 cases were registered till July 20 this year, a vast improvement from 2019, which as many as 3,366 dengue cases.

Speaking to Express, Chief Entomologist (GHMC) A Rambabu said that vector-borne diseases have dropped sharply in the city since Covid-19 broke out as spraying of disinfectants was intensified and people too preferred to stay indoors. “We are carrying out fogging activities using 64 big foggers and 302 portable machines at all places, including slums and vulnerable places,” he said.