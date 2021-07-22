STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC on track to make Hyderabad a malaria-free city

From 190 cases in 2018, Hyderabad witnessed a gradual decrease in numbers with 81 cases recorded in 2019 and a mere three cases in 2020.

Published: 22nd July 2021 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Malaria

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With just one case being reported so far this year, that too a suspected one, the GHMC is well on its way to achieving its objective of making Hyderabad a malaria-free city. According to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials, malaria cases have dropped considerably over the years. 

The civic body’s efforts to control mosquito menace and the disease paid off in the last three years. From 190 cases in 2018, the city witnessed a gradual decrease in numbers with 81 cases recorded in 2019 and a mere three cases in 2020.

The GHMC, which attributes drop in cases to its intensified anti-larval operations, fogging and other spraying activities, is hoping to make the State capital a malaria-free city in the coming years. Meanwhile, the city has also seen a drop in dengue cases. While 364 dengue cases were reported last year, just 59 cases were registered till July 20 this year, a vast improvement from 2019, which as many as 3,366 dengue cases.

Speaking to Express, Chief Entomologist (GHMC) A Rambabu said that vector-borne diseases have dropped sharply in the city since Covid-19 broke out as spraying of disinfectants was intensified and people too preferred to stay indoors. “We are carrying out fogging activities using 64 big foggers and 302 portable machines at all places, including slums and vulnerable places,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad malaria GHMC Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation malaria GHMC Chief Entomologist A Rambabu Hyderabad dengue
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp