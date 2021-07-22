Wolfe Pack: Riders in the storm

Mayank Tiwari By

HYDERABAD: The roads are wet, the scenery is lush with greenery and the air’s nippy with the refreshing drizzle of the rain. While racers hate all of this (the chances of skidding are too high), cruisers simply love it. What more can a biker, who loves to be one with the road and for whom the journey trumps the destination, ask for?

Biker groups in the city have hit the road to make the best of the monsoon. From short breakfast rides to weekend trips, they are riding in packs to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life. “Riding during monsoon is sheer joy. We, the riders, do not care about destinations,” says Papa Wolfe, the founder of Wolfe Pack, India’s first pan-India motorcycle club.

For motorcyclists, who love to cruise by the village side, monsoon is their favourite season. Winter comes next. “I enjoy night rides. The warmth of the motorcycle jacket comforting me against the chill wind is divine,” says Jai Bharati from Rev Your Soul Bikers Club. “Night is the time when riding gets challenging but exciting. If the road is good, the pleasure of riding at night can be immeasurable for some,” she adds.

Jai Bharati, however, insists that riders carry a rain cover. “It’s a must. Besides, one must check the health of the motorcycle battery. They must avoid riding on sports bikes and should maintain low speeds,” she says.

“When you ride through a cloud (referring to heavy rain), you will feel as though you have to use all your strength to just make sure your bike is on the road. These are the times when one should stop for a halt. Take a break, chill and start again when the rain subsides.”

Riders in the city are picky when it comes to choosing a route -- they prefer good roads and a decent camping site or an exquisite cafe. They are also mindful of bad weather warnings -- extremely heavy rainfall which one should avoid at all costs.

The weekend is almost here. Oil up that bike and pick a destination. We have a few listed for you.

Plan a ride

Kuntala Falls

About 260 km from Hyderabad, this is a beautiful waterfall in the Adilabad district of Telangana. Before reaching the actual waterfall, you will have to ride on 10-km ghat road which is thrilling as it takes you through a dense forest

Rachakonda Fort

Located approximately 70 km from the city, the road cuts through rocky landscapes. The condition of the road is good and offers a comfortable day ride.

Pillalamarri Banyan Tree

Spread across kilometres, this 800-year-old banyan tree is located in Mahbubnagar and is approximately a 100-km ride from the city. The roads are good but the journey is risky at night. However, the ploughed earth en route to journey offers a joy ride.