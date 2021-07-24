Be an arti‘zen’

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Have you tried Zentangle art? This new form of art therapy is all about patterns, and an easy-to-learn, relaxing and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured lines or curves

These patterns, called tangles, are created with the a combinations of dots, lines, simple curves, S-curves and orbs.

By Tejal Sinha
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Mandala, colouring within the lines, doodling, scribbling have been some of the most popular art therapies around. Many of us, after a long day’s work, sit down with our colouring or drawing pads to calm those jagged nerves. But have you tried Zentangle art? This new form of therapeutic art is all about patterns, and an easy-to-learn, relaxing and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured lines or curves.

These patterns, called tangles, are created with the a combinations of dots, lines, simple curves, S-curves and orbs. These are drawn on small pieces of paper called ‘tiles’, because one can later assemble them into mosaics. Being therapeutic, this fine art has given artists in the city peace and relaxation.

Jyothibhavani Reddy, a certified citybased Zentangle artist, has been focused on this art for the last three years as it calms her after a hectic day. “Zentangle art is non-representational and unplanned. You can focus on every stroke and not worry about the result. There are no ups or downs to this art. You don’t need to know what a tangle is going to look like to draw it. You just need to know the steps.

The result is a delightful surprise. Zentangle art creates beautiful images; you likely will enjoy increased focus, creativity, self-confidence and an increased sense of wellbeing,” says Jyothibhavani. Pradeepa Kesiraju, an engagement manager at an MNC, who is also the first certified Zentangle artist in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, says since Zentagle art uses repeated patterns, it is soothing and engrosses the person into it. “The basic concept is that you are doing it on a tile.

You can do it anywhere, without any restrictions. There is an eightstep process to Zentangle. When we teach Zentangle, the process is the main thing. Every art has a different material and a process. When you do Zentangle the right way, every piece becomes collectable.” According to Avishi Agarwal, an art instructor and a commissioned artist, Zentangle is used for art therapy as it helps one relax. This art does not require any prior knowledge about it. It is a timeless art which one can practise at their own speed and in their own style. There are no rules -- just let go of all the intrusive thoughts before starting.

“This art has calmed down my anxiety to a great extent. Whenever I have too many thoughts in my head, I play some soul music and start off with Zentangle. Since I’m an art instructor, I ask my students to enjoy this art.” Zentangle art is way different from doodling. Doodling doesn’t have a pattern but in Zentangle you have a unique name for every pattern or tangle. One can just randomly do a tangle, but when it comes to doodling they can do it as per their wish. “Doodling is freehand.

You draw a character or object that you can relate to in real life. Zentangle is something which is free from expressions. I make more of curves and circles and not straight lines because I feel that makes me feel more relaxed,” says Amyna Jiwani, a freelance graphic designer. Zentangle is not about the expectations or how your artwork looks. It’s all about the fun and the peace that one derives from it.

