Let’s have some bun! Delish burgers that are a bang for the buck

HYDERABAD: It’s the most recognisable fast food and has come a long way since its invention in the 1900s. Regions across the world has given its own spin to the burger but it essentially remains the same.

This tasty elder cousin of the humble sandwich finds itself getting reinvented at different places. Express looks at some of the joints in the city that not only pack a tasty punch with their burgers but also are easy on the pocket.

Sauced Up, Masab Tank

The Juicy Lucy Burger at Sauced Up is exactly as the name suggests. It comes with a ground beef or chicken patty stuffed with melted gourmet cheese, lettuce, caramelised onions, capsicum with BBQ and in-house sauces. Their smashed burgers have thin and crispy patties that come with mustard and ketchup. For all you spice lovers, there’s the Portuguese Chicken Fillet Burger.

Last but not the least is the Sauced Up’s Chicken Signature Burger. It comes with a Juicy Lucy patty and fried buns. The single patty variants are priced from Rs 130 to Rs 190 while the double-patty Mons ter Burgers range fromRs 240 to Rs 270. Furqan Sohail, the owner, had lived in Australia for two years, working odd jobs at fastfood joints, where he learnt to make burgers. He decided to get these recipes to Hyderabad. Therefore, the menu also features Oz Burgers that have an inhouse Aussie-styled gooey sauce.

Burgasm, Banjara Hills

If you like your burger-eating experience to be sloppy and messy, Burgasm is the place to be. The burger joint prepares its own sauces and patties. You’ll find everything from the Barbeque Burger, the Southern Fried Burger and even a Haleem Burger, which is made with a haleem-fl a - voured meat sauce! Apart from the minced meat burgers , Burgasm also serves pulled meat burgers that are cooked till they are tender and tossed in their signature sauces. Their Burgalicious Burger comes with our Burgasm signature sauce, coleslaw and a runny egg on top. The Southern-Side Burger has a patty that is dabbed with batter and deep fried.

A spicier version of this burger comes with a Louisianastyled sauce that has a hit of vinegar as well the spice. “We have not localised the sauces. A lot of sauces are our take on it and people like it. We also customised the sauces to our customer’s liking too,” says Mujahid Hussain, the owner. The burgers come in three sizes -- the regular Kluk Kluk, Frankenstein and the Krabby Patty.

Depending on the sizes, you can pay anywhere between Rs 180 to Rs 500. Food blogger Kamran Hussain talks highly of Burgasm. “Mujahid has a lot of knowledge about burgers, he’s the best person to trust. They have amazing cheese cakes, wings and chimichangas. The chocolate mousse is a musttry!” he says.

Biggies Burger, Jubliee Hills

Claiming to be the pioneers of grilled burgers, Biggies is a good bang for the buck. The Biggies Signature Burger comes with two big crispy chicken fillet with mayonnaise sauce. In the mood for something

fiery? Try out the Peri- Peri chicken.

GOBBLE UP THIS BEAST IN 10 MINUTES, WIN Rs 5,000!

Head down to Burgasm and try out their Monster Burger Challenge at your own risk. Objective? Down this massive 1.8- kg with five patties and 10 slices of cheese in 10 minutes and win Rs 5,000! Though none have come close to finishing the challenge, the owner of Burgasm Mujahid Hussain’s best record is 10 minutes 27 seconds. The burger comes with two 400- gm beef patties and three 300-gm chicken patties. You can sign up for the challenge a day in advance and pay Rs 2,000, which is the cost of the burger. It has the Burgasm Signature Sauce with jalapenos, lettuce, caramelised onions - the whole schbang!