OnePlus set to distribute 1 million smart TVs made in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Consumer electronics manufacturer OnePlus has made Hyderabad its manufacturing hub for smart TVs in India. The company, which began manufacturing its products in the city last year, is on its way to distribute one million smart TVs.

On Friday, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted, “Would like to share the happy news that @oneplus has made Hyderabad a hub to make smart TVs in India. My gratitude to Founder & CEO @ PeteL for continuing to invest in Hyderabad [sic].” OnePlus is a popular brand across the world, known for manufacturing smartphones, headphones and televisions.

In India, the company’s smart TVs are being manufactured by Radiant Appliances and Electronics in Hyderabad, which produces LED TVs for global market leaders like Samsung, Motorola, Panasonic and MI. Speaking to Express, Raminder Singh Soni, managing director of Radiant Appliances and Electronics, said that its factory was manufacturing OnePlus smart TVs ranging from 32 inches to 65 inches.

“As most companies do not have their own manufacturing units, they have teamed up with Radiant Appliances to produce their smart TVs in our factory,” said Raminder. About 500 employees are involved in the production.