Two more gates of Himayatsagar lifted

Published: 24th July 2021 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad rains, Himayatsagar

Himayatsagar reservoir (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With heavy rains upstream of the catchment areas of Himayatsagar, two more gates were lifted on Friday afternoon by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB).

With this, a total of seven floodgates have been lifted upto one-foot level. Meanwhile, huge volumes of water from the reservoir is flowing to the Khaleej Dargah Road near the service roads of Outer Ring Road and entering the Musi river at Attapur, Bapu Ghat, Langer Houz, Puranapul, Nayapul, Chaderghat and Moosaram.

On the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, along with HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore and senior officials, visited Himayatsagar and Osmansagar reservoirs on Friday and reviewed the water levels.

The full tank level (FTL) of Himayatsagar is 1763.50 feet, with a capacity of 2.968 tmcft. In view of the inflows from the catchment areas, the reservoir level reached 1762.50 feet (2.697 tmcft) on Friday.

Sara Khan, a widow, has been staying in a rented house at Shankarnagar after her house and belongings were damaged in the rains last year.

However, she said that when she heard the news about the lifting of the floodgates, she collected her valuables and returned to her rented house.

Local leaders are closely monitoring the situation and trying to pacify the residents. “Rather than rehabilitating the slum dwellers, the governments for the past three decades have pumped crores of rupees in the name of Musi river projects, which have all proved to be a failure,” said Syed Bilal, city vice-presi

