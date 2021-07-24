UoH, MANUU get new Vice Chancellors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The President of India has approved the appointment of full-time Vice Chancellors to the University of Hyderabad (UoH) and Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) in Hyderabad.

While Prof Basuthkar J Rao of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Tirupati, has been appointed the UoH VC, noted Persian Scholar Prof Syed Ainul Hasan is now the VC of MANUU.

Rao is a senior professor at IISER, Tirupati, and had worked at the Department of Biological Sciences at TIFR, Mumbai. Ainul Hasan is a professor in the Persian & Central Asian Studies department of the JNU.