Lashkar Bonalu on July 25, huge crowds expected

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : All Mahankali temples in Secunderabad, including the historic Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Temple have been decked up for the Lashkar Bonalu festival to be held on Sunday. Special lighting and colourful arches are seen at the temples.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said the State government has made all arrangements to ensure that devotees celebrate the festival with gaiety and devotion. The Minister, along with officials of various departments, will visit the Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Temple on Sunday.

Barricades set up

He said a large number of devotees from all over the State would visit to offer prayers. Barricades have been set up for smooth passage of devotees during the darshan. He said the traffic police were taking steps to divert traffic as the roads leading to the temple premises will be crowded with devotees. Additional police personnel would be on duty for monitoring law and order.

The presiding deity Bhadrakali Ammavaru all decorated for the

Shakhambhari Utsavalu at the Bhadrakali temple in Warangal

Bonalu is an important festival of Telangana, particularly in Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The ammavari darshanam at Sri Ujjaini Temple will commence early on Sunday and will go on till 2 am the next day. CCTV cameras have been installed at vantage points. GHMC, HMWS&SB and other civic departments are also making necessary arrangements.

Separate queues for women

The temple committee is providing separate queues for women to enable them to offer ‘Bonam’ containing cooked rice, jaggery, curd and neem leaves to goddess Sri Mahankali in a hassle-free manner. The Bonalu festival in Secunderabad will conclude on Monday with famous ‘Rangam’ where predictions about the State’s future will be made by an unmarried woman, followed by the Ghatam procession.

The Rangam is quite popular and is heard by thousands of devotees with rapt attention. This will be followed by a procession of a caparisoned elephant carrying a portrait of the deity. Smeared with turmeric and vermilion, potharajus dance to rhythmic drumbeats in the procession that will pass through various areas. Devotees will also throng other Mahankali temples located in Ramgopalpet, Pan Bazar, Mettuguda, R P Road and M G Road, Chilkalguda, Seethafalmandi, Paradise, Ranigunj, YMCA, Warasiguda and Bhoidguda.