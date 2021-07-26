STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad on track to become a hub for smart TV makers

Radiant Appliances and Electronics has delivered about three million TV sets within 20 months from the start of its operations in August 2019. 

Published: 26th July 2021 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad, which has become an ideal place for investments in IT, pharma, life sciences and other industries, is now on track to be a hub for smart TV manufacturers for the country with TVs of several global companies being manufactured in the city.

Radiant Appliances and Electronics (REA), a contract manufacturer for smart TVs and the first company from Hyderabad to manufacture LED TVs for global market leaders, has delivered about three million TV sets within 20 months from the start of its operations in August 2019. This manufacturing company is set to take the number to four million TV sets by year-end and they are also planning to increase the capacity. Out of the three million distributed TVs, 22 lakh were 32-inches, six lakh were 43-inches and the remaining were 55-inches and 65-inches.

Though there are several smart TV manufacturers in the country, REA stands apart from others since it manufactures TVs for about 12 companies including Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Motorola, Panasonic, Amazon, Intel and Sanyo under one roof in ECity in Maheshwaram. Top TV manufacturing companies in the country like Dixon Technologies Ltd has the capacity of manufacturing 3.6 million units per year. Another manufacturer, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd has a capacity to produce around half a million TVs per year and now increasing its capacity to 1.5 million units per annum.

Speaking to Express, Raminder Singh Soin, Managing Director, REA, said that several global TV manufacturers have tied up with them to make smart TVs to cater television market in the country. “We are producing around 20,000 TVs per day and nearly 3,500 employees are making TVs from our company. We are also coming up with a new plant and will be increasing the workforce accordingly,” he said. According to Radiant Appliances, they are the largest manufactures of televisions in India and manufacture TVs for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that cater to more than 40 per cent of the television market. Few components for TVs are locally made, while the remaining are imported from countries like China, South Korea and Singapore and other parts of the globe.

Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments(1)

  • Rammohan
    mostly an assembling unit............nothing much to feel proud of about having merely assembling units using screw driver technologies.
    20 hours ago reply
