Will take care of devotees in tough times, promises Goddess of Ujjaini Mahankali temple through oracle

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: "The Covid-19 pandemic shook the world but devotees believed in me and worshipped me. I will take care of them during their tough times and there are bountiful rains in store for Telangana," predicted the Goddess's oracle Matangi Swarnalatha during the Rangam programme, a ritual performed as part of the Bonalu festival at the famous Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad on Monday.

Standing on an earthen pot inside the temple premises, Swarnalatha invoked the Goddess and performed the Rangam in the presence of Minister for Animal Husbandry T Srinivas Yadav when the temple priests said that the pujas could not be conducted properly last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In response, the Goddess said through the oracle that although the pandemic caused a lot of trouble and hardship to the people, they believed in her and worshipped her and assured that no harm will be done to them. "People will face some trouble due to rains this year but I will stay with you and protect you from all troubles and see that no harm is done to anybody," she said, expressing satisfaction over the prayers offered by devotees.

After the Rangam predictions, the idol of the Goddess was taken out in a procession. An elephant named Menaka brought from Sri Veera Thapasvi Veerabhadra Shiva Charyaru Samasthanam Muth, Mthamari, Gabbaru, Bhichchali, Karnataka, took part in the Bonalu procession at the temple. The procession went round the General Bazar, R P Road and other adjoining areas of Secunderabad. 'Pothrajus' and 'Ghatams' accompanied by 'teen maar' beats attracted the attention of residents.

On Monday too, thousands of devotees made a beeline to the Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad and offered prayers to Goddess Mahankali.