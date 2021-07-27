STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One size does not fit all

Customised beauty has made it easier for consumers to choose products. But don’t blindly trust a brand or bot.

Representational image.

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Our skin is the money-maker and hair, the crowning glory. Most people go to the extremes when it comes to maintaining them. With an endless variety of products available in the market, they are confused about what actually works and what doesn’t.  

Here’s where the customised skin/haircare revolution assumes significance. To make it easier for consumers to choose products that suit their skin/hair type, beauty websites and online stores have started selling customised products.  One has to take a short quiz that helps the seller identify their concerns and whip up a shampoo or serum for them. 

One such website is Glamate, run by city-based Sharmila Gayathri Chalasani. “Everyone’s skin and hair are unique and people need products that work for them. We ask our users to take our quick fun glam quiz, based on which we create a beauty profile for and recommend products from the market that can help them achieve their beauty goals. They can also refer to what percentage the product suits them and also clear doubts related to the product,” says Sharmila. 

Vaishnavi, who started an Instagram handle and website — Unsweetened, says: “Based on one’s skin concerns, we suggest a beauty routine. The routine will link it to the product and that is how we help people with their skincare essentials. We are more into building a beauty routine for the customers than customising products for them.”

On the other hand, Dr Syed Shazia Fatima, a cosmetic physician, explains how the customisation of products play a key role in maintaining skin and hair. “I have always been a strong advocate for customised medical care, and when it comes to skin or hair care, my stance is no different. I have ensured in my practice that I make sure not everyone walks out with a standard prescription, as one size definitely does not fit all. Each of us is unique and have a different make and habits, skin textures, complexion and hydration levels. This customisation is the key to getting the best results,” she says. 

But Dr Shazia does not trust a brand or bot to be able to customise and predict skin or hair needs. “It involves planning and foresight, and though I am sure some brands are backed by science and research, I do not believe they can replace the expertise of a doctor or an aesthetician. The skill to diagnose and prescribe accordingly is crucial.”

