OnePlus CEO all praise for Hyderabad 

HYDERABAD: Pete Lau, founder and CEO of consumer electronics manufacturer OnePlus, said that he was happy to see Hyderabad emerging as a manufacturing hub for smart TVs and thanked IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao for believing in the company’s vision.

On Monday, Pete Lau tweeted, “India has always been a strategic focus for OnePlus and I’m very happy to see Hyderabad leading from the front. A big thank you to @KTRTRS and your team for believing in our vision and helping us fulfill it”.

Rama Rao thanked Lau for his kind words. A few days ago, he had tweeted, “Would like to share the happy news that @oneplus has made Hyderabad a hub to make smart TVs in India. My gratitude to Founder & CEO @PeteLau for continuing to invest in Hyderabad”.

OnePlus smart TVs are being manufactured for the entire country from Hyderabad’s Radiant Appliances and Electronics, which is set to deliver one million units by the end of this year.