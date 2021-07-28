Bodybuilders debunk myths around supplements

Tejal Sinha By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Are you building your body and relying heavily on supplements? Have you ever given it a second thought? Have you wondered if these could harm your body instead of making you look in top shape?

Talk about fitness and the first thing that comes to mind are supplements. Watch out for the side effects and don’t fall for the fancy of fitness marketing. Crores of supplements are being sold and there are duplicates too finding their way into the market.

According to the bodybuilders and trainers in the city, supplements can give you instant gratification but have a lasting impact on your body. K Venkatesan, a vegan and natural bodybuilder who has won several international bodybuilding competitions, has never consumed a single supplement throughout his fitness journey. “In the market, you have supplements for pre-body workouts, post-body workouts, during workouts and food replacements.

Unfortunately, people have come to believe that supplements are more nutritious than food. People are consuming certain supplements, which were used earlier for intense workouts, to simply feel and look good. All they are thinking about is maintaining their body and not being bothered about their health. There is this misconception that they cannot work out without taking supplements,” he says.

People need to realise the importance of not compromising their health for a chiselled physique. “They are popping steroids. They don’t understand how these affect the organs. Having natural food is the best way to keep yourself physically and mentally fit,” he says.

Kiran Dembla, a celebrity fitness expert, recommends that people keep their diet natural. “Supplements such as protein shakes are necessary for those in bodybuilding. But be mindful of the quality and the brand. It is equally important to consult an expert and have in-depth knowledge before buying supplements. For instance, consuming supplements for weight loss is not recommended as these have serious side effects. Even if you want to have a protein shake, it needs to be taken under the guidance of a trainer or health expert,” she says.

Rishikesh Kumar, a fitness expert and founder of Xtraliving Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad, echoes the same views. “Many brands in the fitness industry are trying to monetise on the fear of ill-health and craze for fitness. So, they come up with various products instead of asking people to simply avoid junk. Supplements may not be good for all as they contain anabolic or some kind of steroids. Also, most people do not want to seriously be fit, they just want to look fit. That’s how they end up spending on fat burners and protein bars.”

He cites the example of athletes; they don’t rely on supplements. They nourish their bodies with a good diet. Speaking about the side effects of anabolics, Rishikesh says: “An anabolic makes you feel good and strong, which is momentary. But over a period of time, your body will stop producing it and you will start gaining weight. It could also lead to serious complications such as kidney failure.”