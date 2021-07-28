Heavy rains drive up vegetable prices in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The incessant rainfall which created havoc in several districts last week has led to a steep hike in vegetable prices in Rythu bazaars across the city. Vegetables such as tomatoes and green chillies which were available for around Rs 10/kg and Rs 30/kg last month have increased to Rs 22/kg and Rs 45/kg respectively on Monday. Prices of almost all vegetables have increased in Rythu bazaars and the rates are much higher in grocery stores. At Erragadda Model Rythu Bazaar, onion is going for Rs 26/kg, brinjal at Rs 28/kg, okra for Rs 35/kg, capsicum for Rs 35/kg, bitter gourd for Rs 32/kg, carrot for Rs 50/kg, field beans for Rs 60/kg and French beans for Rs 70/kg.

According to farmers, many of them could not even enter their fields due to water-logging last week, thus impacting the vegetable prices. P Ramesh, estate officer, Erragadda Rythu Bazaar said that prices will be controlled by the third week in August as the new crop will be available by that time. “At present, here we are receiving 950 quintals of vegetables daily. Whenever it rains heavily, there will be an issue with labour and transportation resulting in skyrocketing of prices,” he added.