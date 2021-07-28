Hyderabad-based firm Azad Engineering bags Boeing contract
Azad Engineering will begin delivering the critical components, including hydraulic and mechanical fittings to Boeing from the first quarter of 2022.
HYDERABAD: Azad Engineering, a city-based firm, has won a contract from Boeing to manufacture and supply critical aviation components and parts for the global aerospace company’s products. It will begin delivering the critical components, including hydraulic and mechanical fittings to Boeing from the first quarter of 2022.
Recently, the firm said it is planning to set up a second manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.