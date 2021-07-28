Stolen items worth Rs 1.50 crore returned in Cyberabad's Stolen Property Release Mela

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police held a Stolen Property Release Mela on Tuesday, where gold and silver ornaments, vehicles and other items worth Rs 1.50 crore were returned to their respective owners.

Around 93.1 tolas of gold and 360.2 tolas of silver were recovered in 20 cases and Rs 30.67 lakh in cash was recovered. Ninety vehicles and 35 mobile phones were recovered. Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar appreciated the efforts of the cops involved in the detection, apprehension of criminals, recovery and prompt release of property to the genuine owners.