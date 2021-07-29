3 injured in Jeedimetla factory fire in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three workers were seriously injured in a fire accident on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the factory of a chemical company, Nasense Labs, located at Jeedimetla Industrial Area in Hyderabad. All three workers are undergoing treatment at a government hospital and the condition of one of the workers is critical as he suffered 95 per cent burns.

As the fire accident was accompanied by loud blasts and huge flames, panic gripped the locals. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot at and the fire was brought under control after three hours. Family members of the workers who were working at the plant when the accident occurred, rushed to the spot.



When contacted, Jeedimetla police informed that two persons have been injured in the accident — Hari Prasad Reddy (42), who was shift in-charge and another employee, Arjun (30). Prasad is critically injured with 95 per cent burns. Employees of the factory said that a third employee named Manish Baski was also injured and is being treated in hospital. Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories, Medchal Malkajgiri district, M Srinivas Reddy, told Express that Nasense Labs has all permissions and clearances in place.

Boiler repair

He said that the concerned workers were working on distillation of solvent, when the boiler stopped functioning. Following this, repairs were undertaken of the boiler but by the time it was done, the reactor heated up and the accident occurred. Reddy said that while no mistake on part of the company is suspected, the Factories Department will conduct an investigation into the matter. A report will be filed, following which necessary action will be taken.