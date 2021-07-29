STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People are way too serious: 'Stranger Things' illustrator

Sri Priyatham is one of those illustrators who not only creates appealing illustrations but also makes them look alive.

Stranger Things poster.

Stranger Things poster. (Image Courtesy Twitter @Stranger_Things)

HYDERABAD:  Whether you are improving your portfolio, refining a customer project or adorning your website’s layout, a good digital illustrator is able to seamlessly translate messages and ideas into appealing illustrations. Computerised delineation offers numerous opportunities for innovation. 

Sri Priyatham is one of those illustrators, who not only creates appealing illustrations but also makes them look alive. He has always been inclined towards working on creatives for ad agencies and production houses. He chooses to work on something that relies on story illustration.

His work was recognised by Netflix as a part of the streaming giant’s Global Artist Outreach Programme, in which artists from across the world created digital illustrations based on their interpretations from Season 1 and 2 of the popular web series, Stranger Things. Of the 16 artists shortlisted for the job, he was the only one from India to get on board the project. 

He has been working with a few different independent commissions and working on his academy. He conducts workshops and has streamlined his teaching hours into one place. “I am into tuning up the volume of reality in my illustrations a bit more so that it resonates with the audience. I believe that artists or creators generally perceive things a bit differently than the common man,” he says.

Speaking about the challenges, Priyatham says the list is never-ending for any artist but mostly, it’s the clients. “People are not very welcoming towards the idea of a caricature. They ask for a caricature and expect a portrait. They don’t want to look at the funnier sides of themselves.

Every human has a different side to themselves, like a humorous side, where things could be a bit lighter, but people are way too serious.”  He also conducts workshops, but if not for art, he would definitely be into films as he is inclined towards screenwriting apart from being an artist. Films and pop culture have been a huge influence on him. 

