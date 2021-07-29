Tahsildar files complaint over forgery in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Shaikpet Tahsildar Srinivas Reddy has lodged a complaint against Rama Chandra Rao from Banjara Hills for forging his signature and using it for a sale deed of nine acres of land near the ACB Office.

The accused Chander Rao has been attempting to sell the land in Banjara Hills using the fake signatures of Reddy and downloading the necessary labels from CCLA’s website. Chander Rao has also been previously accused of cheating people by selling the same land with fake signatures and documents.

A case of forgery is filed in the Banjara Hills Police Station. Acting over the complaint, the police are conducting further probe.