Hyderabad man slits girlfriend's throat, kills self at hotel

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old man reportedly killed his girlfriend before dying by suicide at Lemon Tree Hotel in Madhapur on Thursday, July 29, 2021. The man Ramulu allegedly killed the woman Santhoshi, 25, by slitting her throat using a blade and then hanged himself, the police said. Both of them hail from Bommarasipeta in Vikarabad district and had checked into the hotel on Wednesday.

Madhapur Circle Inspector Ravindra Prasad said, “When the hotel staff found the dead couple in the room, they informed the police. Santhoshi was found in a pool of blood in the bathroom with her throat slit while Ramulu hanged himself from the fan.” The police informed the family members of the deceased. The police registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and are carrying out further inquiries. Earlier in May, a couple had died by suicide at a hotel in Begumpet by reportedly consuming poison.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)