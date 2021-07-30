STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad man slits girlfriend's throat, kills self at hotel

Ramulu, 25, allegedly killed his partner, Santhoshi, 25, by slitting her throat using a blade and then hanged himself, the police said. 

Published: 30th July 2021 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old man reportedly killed his girlfriend before dying by suicide at Lemon Tree Hotel in Madhapur on Thursday, July 29, 2021. The man Ramulu allegedly killed the woman Santhoshi, 25, by slitting her throat using a blade and then hanged himself, the police said. Both of them hail from Bommarasipeta in Vikarabad district and had checked into the hotel on Wednesday.

Madhapur Circle Inspector Ravindra Prasad said, “When the hotel staff found the dead couple in the room, they informed the police. Santhoshi was found in a pool of blood in the bathroom with her throat slit while Ramulu hanged himself from the fan.” The police informed the family members of the deceased. The police registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and are carrying out further inquiries. Earlier in May, a couple had died by suicide at a hotel in Begumpet by reportedly consuming poison.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad crimes Hyderabad suicide Lemon Tree Hotel Hyderabad Madhapur Begumpet
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Villagers hope boxer Lovlina's Tokyo Olympics medal will bring road, water supply
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp