Only houses of Hindus being razed, claims Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Because the AIMIM MLAs support the Telangana government, these zones are exempted from demolitions, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar explained.

Published: 30th July 2021 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The recent demolitions of unauthorised structures in LB Nagar zones took a religious turn with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar slamming the State government for targeting houses of Hindus. However, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has claimed that the demolition of unauthorised structures was taken up by the Special Task Force (STFs) teams constituted under Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self-Certification System (TSbPASS) Act.

Sanjay Kumar said that it is wrong on the part of GHMC officials and the Mayor to demolish the structures by targeting only houses of Hindus. It is unfair to give exemption to Charminar and Khairatabad zones, which have a majority of AIMIM MLA s in these two zones, he added.

Because the AIMIM MLA s support the State government, these zones are exempted from demolitions, he explained. “It is an assault by the State government on the vast majority of the individuals,” Sanjay Kumar said in a tweet. Officials from the Hyderabad Mayor office have said that Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi has no role in the demolitions of unauthorised structures and the religious colour given by the BJP is unfortunate.

