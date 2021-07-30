Telangana government cuts down regulatory functions of Hyderabad civic body, town planning director

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reducing their respective regulatory functions, the State government instructed the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Director of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) to focus more on planning matters, including preparation of masterplans and regional plans.

This comes in the wake of regulatory functions like issuing building approvals and enforcement activities being entrusted with District Collectors as per the Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System (TS-bPASS) Act. As MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao directed the HMDA and DTCP to limit themselves to planning oriented works, these two bodies, apart from preparation of masterplans, will now concentrate on maintenance of urban information system, including development of digital door numbering system, preparation and updating of GIS base map.

In another development, the MAUD Department asked the IG Stamps and Registration Department to issue necessary instructions to all the registration offices to prohibit registration of farm plots if the area is less than 2,000 sq.mts.