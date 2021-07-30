STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana government cuts down regulatory functions of Hyderabad civic body, town planning director

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority and Director of Town and Country Planning will now concentrate on the maintenance of urban information system, apart from preparation of masterplans.

Published: 30th July 2021 10:06 AM

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao directed the HMDA and DTCP to limit themselves to planning oriented works.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao directed the HMDA and DTCP to limit themselves to planning oriented works. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reducing their respective regulatory functions, the State government instructed the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Director of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) to focus more on planning matters, including preparation of masterplans and regional plans.

This comes in the wake of regulatory functions like issuing building approvals and enforcement activities being entrusted with District Collectors as per the Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System (TS-bPASS) Act.  As MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao directed the HMDA and DTCP to limit themselves to planning oriented works, these two bodies, apart from preparation of masterplans, will now concentrate on maintenance of urban information system, including development of digital door numbering system, preparation and updating of GIS base map.

In another development, the MAUD Department asked the IG Stamps and Registration Department to issue necessary instructions to all the registration offices to prohibit registration of farm plots if the area is less than 2,000 sq.mts.

