Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

What is your idea of being creative on social media?

The main thing here is that there is no agenda. Just be you. Some of my videos and reels show who I am as a person. Even the videos that I posted about Silambam are what make me who I am as a person. I suggest that others too do the same -- when you post something on social media, just be who you are and remember that there are no rules when it comes to being creative.

How do you manage to be creative on Instagram all the time?

Instagram is not about policing. In a film, you usually stick to the character and the costumes. But here, there is freedom; you can do whatever you like and share whatever you do. This is more about what I do for my fans, who are like my family. I want people to know me in real life and that is why I get creative with the stuff that I do on Instagram.

How does one stay funny?

You do not have to try to be funny. Be you and move with the flow, be as real as you can and that is what I do. I just be myself and that is what makes me funny. A brand of madness comes out when you are what you are. Do not try and ape someone, have your own Adah (she laughs).

Your reel on Silambam is jaw-dropping. Tell us more about your love for the martial art

I am happy that Silambam is mostly looked at as a meditation therapy. It is a meditation of single-pointed moves. It is excellent for concentration and I took this up for my upcoming movie, Commando 4. Once I started practising, I got the hang of it and started liking it. At first, I used to do it with one stick, but then slowly I started doing it with two. It is good for your mind.

Q: What’s next for you on the professional front?

I just shot a Nani production, which is a romantic comedy. It is way different from the usual. This is my favourite genre. I have other movies lined up too, like Commando 4 in Hindi, an international project, season 2 of a web series, Holiday, and two web shows. For all my followers on Instagram, I will be coming up with some Tamil videos soon. So, this is a heads up for all my Tamil fans.