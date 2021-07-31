STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

I-T official, wife booked for illegal assets worth Rs 1.15 crore

Later, he got promotions gradually and worked in different offices in Vikarabad district and Hyderabad. 

Published: 31st July 2021 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Income Tax, Income Tax Department

Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Hyderabad unit, registered a case against Thota Purushotama Rao, an Inspector working with the Income Tax Department, and his wife Thota Sowbhagya Laxmi on charges of illegally amassing assets. The duo had accrued assets to the tune of Rs 1.15 crore, which is 106.15 per cent higher than his legal earnings, investigations revealed.

Presently working as Inspector at the Office of the Principal Director of Income Tax (Investigation), Rao started his career as a contingent in the department in 1991 and he was regularised as a Group- D employee in 1995. Later, he got promotions gradually and worked in different offices in Vikarabad district and Hyderabad. 

It was alleged that he acquired most of the assets from 2008 to 2020, due to which it was considered as the check period for computation of wealth amassed illegally. Prior to this period, his family was holding assets to the tune of Rs 86,896, the CBI found. 

CPWD engineer, wife booked

In another incident, the CBI registered a case against P Sai Komareshwar, working as Executive Engineer (Electrical) in the Central Public Works Department at Nirman Bhavan in Koti, and his wife P Padmavathi. Hailing from West Godavari district in AP, he joined the department in 1992 as a Jr Engineer and was promoted. Inquiries revealed that he had acquired most of the assets from 2015 till March 2021, to the tune of over `1.69 crore, which is around 155.25 per cent more than his legal earnings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Income Tax Department
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp