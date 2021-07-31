I-T official, wife booked for illegal assets worth Rs 1.15 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Hyderabad unit, registered a case against Thota Purushotama Rao, an Inspector working with the Income Tax Department, and his wife Thota Sowbhagya Laxmi on charges of illegally amassing assets. The duo had accrued assets to the tune of Rs 1.15 crore, which is 106.15 per cent higher than his legal earnings, investigations revealed.

Presently working as Inspector at the Office of the Principal Director of Income Tax (Investigation), Rao started his career as a contingent in the department in 1991 and he was regularised as a Group- D employee in 1995. Later, he got promotions gradually and worked in different offices in Vikarabad district and Hyderabad.

It was alleged that he acquired most of the assets from 2008 to 2020, due to which it was considered as the check period for computation of wealth amassed illegally. Prior to this period, his family was holding assets to the tune of Rs 86,896, the CBI found.

CPWD engineer, wife booked

In another incident, the CBI registered a case against P Sai Komareshwar, working as Executive Engineer (Electrical) in the Central Public Works Department at Nirman Bhavan in Koti, and his wife P Padmavathi. Hailing from West Godavari district in AP, he joined the department in 1992 as a Jr Engineer and was promoted. Inquiries revealed that he had acquired most of the assets from 2015 till March 2021, to the tune of over `1.69 crore, which is around 155.25 per cent more than his legal earnings.