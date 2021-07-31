STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

It’s biryani or nothing!

While the variety is often limited to chicken, mutton or vegetarian, there are myriad versions of the dish, each made using a completely different and painstaking method.

Published: 31st July 2021 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Food Monks

By Tejal Sinha
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Say the word ‘biryani’ and Hyderabadis will be all ears, with their mouths watering and them debating among themselves endlessly on who serves the best biryani in town. 

While the variety is often limited to chicken, mutton or vegetarian, there are myriad versions of the dish, each made using a completely different and painstaking method. But unable to have this mouth-watering dish at restaurants during the recent lockdown, people’s cravings went through the roof and they had to find a jugaad.

They went online, just like the rest of the world. They DMed their favourite chefs and vloggers, requesting them to post videos on how to make biryani. Krishna Chaitanya, an IT professional, and his friend Vishnu came up with a food channel on YouTube called Food Monks in 2019. They are well known for their vlogs on food and restaurant reviews. “During the pandemic, the most requested recipe on our channel was that of biryani. People love this aromatic dish and would do anything to have it. During the lockdown, we also saw a sudden jump in subscribers,” says Krishna. 

Sanjay Thumma, chef

According to him, people want to go to a restaurant which follows the Covid protocol and is hygienic. For this, they watch videos reviewing the hygiene standards of restaurants and the safety norms being followed by the food and beverage industry. “The irony is that they are also watching street food videos. We at Food Monks try to promote local food joints and vendors that are hygienic and are tasty at the same time. We want to profile places where the food is unique and is pocket-friendly,” he says. 

Sanjay Thumma, a popular chef from the city who is also known as Vah-Chef, ‘Washer’, Thummer and Thumsy, says his subscribers wanted to see him cook at his home with his spouse. He tried to make his videos as entertaining as possible and received an overwhelming response. “We activated our regional language, Telugu. I posted a video of me cooking chicken biryani and it crossed around 15 million views on YouTube. Home cooking is what viewers loved.

People who didn’t know to cook also tuned in for the entertainment. The idea behind my videos was to remind them that even though we are missing a lot during the pandemic, we can still have our own little party at home. We focused on home cooking recipes which people can execute easily, my time on my farm growing vegetables and the importance of living a healthy life by using organic ingredients,” says the chef.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
biryani Hyderabadi biryani
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp