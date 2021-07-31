Jumbo Laxmi to take part in Bonalu jatara

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An elephant named Laxmi from Virupaksheshwara Temple, Hampi, Hosapete, Karnataka, will participate in the Bonalu procession at Sri Nalla Pochamma Devasthanam, Sabzi Mandi, Karwan, on August 1, and at Sri Akkanna Madanna Temple, Hari Bowli, on August 2.

On July 26, an elephant named Menaka from Mthamari, Gabbaru, Bhichchali, Karnataka, participated in the Bonalu procession held at Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad.

Originally, the elephant Sudha from Sri Mahalaxmi Temple, Raidurg, was planned for the Old City Bonalu, but the permission for the same was denied by the office of Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), Karnataka. on the grounds of old age.

In coordination with the State Endowments Department, P Nanda Kishore, vice president, Nalla Pochamma Temple, and Advisor Katta Narsing Rao rushed to Karnataka four days ago for searching an alternative elephant.

The Endowments Department took the required “No Objection Certificates” from Telangana CCF and Karnataka CCF. The elephant is expected to reach Hyderabad on Saturday evening.