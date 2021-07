By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the 72nd batch IPS probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad on Saturday.

During the event, he will interact with the probationers, who will graduate on August 6.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister of State (Home) Nityanand Rai will also participate in the event.