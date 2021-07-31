STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

'Rimi' short film: Celebrating housewives

Rimi, a 13-minute film with minimal dialogues, shows housewives for who they truly are — women with dreams and desires.

Published: 31st July 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Making of Rimi

By Tejal Sinha
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Moms and housewives in films are docile goddesses, who are either put on a pedestal and revered or are superheroes. There is no in-between. So where is the ordinary woman whom we find at our own homes? The mothers, who put their youngsters first, and most often, don’t have a moment to themselves.

Rimi, a 13-minute film with minimal dialogues, shows housewives for who they truly are — women with dreams and desires. The short film is written and directed by Nischhal Sharma, a 22-year-old Hyderabadi and a graduate from the MetFilm School, London, who has made several short films.

Rimi, an earnest attempt to depict struggle in an honest and authentic manner, has premiered at the Indian Film Festival, Stuttgart, and will be screened at the IFFSA Toronto and RIFFA in August.

“It’s a story that every housewife, every woman can relate to and it’s not one of those where something dramatic happens. Instead, it intricately captures something extremely internal and complex. It takes the audience on a journey of experiencing the internal change that takes place within a person when they’re on the path of rediscovering themselves. Through minimal dialogue, the film depicts a family in a patriarchal society, with a woman at the receiving end of it. She, with each passing day, has denied herself of so much, sacrificed so much, given so much, changed so much — sometimes without even realising it. There is that moment when the realisation hits and nothing is the same ever again,” says Nischhal.  

Nischhal Sharma

Rimi is a film that will inspire and resonate with many because it depicts women like any other housewife, any other woman who’s going through a similar struggle in life, and celebrates them. It’s a simple story of a complex world told through a gentle, nuanced and empathetic lens.

Rimi is Nischhal’s first large-scale film with a big crew. “The idea was stuck in my head during the lockdown. I have seen my mom make sacrifices daily. The other thing is films have picked up such topics but never depicted it in an empathetic and understanding manner. Rimi depicts housewives as they are and celebrates them,” says Nischhal, who recently started a production company called Cinelok. 

Making this short film during the pandemic was definitely not an easy task. The director had to restrict the shoots to one location. Despite the challenges, the crew wrapped it up by March 15 and sent it to different film festivals. “We had to keep telling people to wear masks. This was a bit stressful as it distracts you from the task at hand. One of the major challenges I faced was to work with the post-production team. Everything had to be done virtual. I couldn’t oversee the editing. I used to be on my laptop for eight hours straight with my editor on call, facing all those lags and glitches. She used to send me short clips on my phone for me to see how a scene was looking,” she says. 

Anany Khare, one of the producers as well as the cinematographer, shares that this was the first time that he had worked with Nischhal on such a big project. “It was quite overwhelming and as a producer, after reading the script it was clear to me  that this is the kind of story that says a lot without saying much. That’s also exactly how the cinematography should be — a very static shot, to reflect the mandate duty of the character and the vibe of the house,” says Anany, who won Best Cinematography at the Wolf Film Festival 2021 and the International Smyrna Movie Festival 2021.

Rimi, the character played by Deepa Kiran, a performing artiste, a storyteller and a theatre artiste, was excited to explore a different medium. “I have not done much work in front of the camera. Coming from a space of performing arts and acting on stage, I was excited about exploring another medium. In storytelling, I have to learn everything, I have to know exactly what I’m talking about and just move from one emotion to another. Here, it is just the opposite. I spent a lot of time with my friends from the film fraternity and doing my homework. The storyline is simple yet powerful and impactful. Nischhal was always open to my suggestions,” says Deepa, who won Best Actor at the Wolf Film Festival 2021.

Awards

  • Outstanding Achievement Award April 2021, Indie Short Fest - Los Angeles International Film Festival
  • Winner Best Screenplay at 11th Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival 2021
  • Best Cinematography, Wolf Film Festival 2021
  • Best Actor, Wolf Film Festival 2021 
  • Best Female Director, Serbia International Youth Film Festival 2021
  • Best Director (female), International Smyrna Movie Festival 2021
  • Best Cinematography, International Smyrna Movie Festival 2021
  • Best Sound Design, International Smyrna Movie Festival 2021
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rimi short film Rimi
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp