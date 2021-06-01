STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Crowded shops mark day 1 of norm revisions in Hyderabad

People are now taking undue advantage of extended relaxation hours, say police 

Published: 01st June 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 02:10 PM

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, with other officials, travels by Metro on Monday to oversee the safety arrangements.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The lockdown relaxation which was extended upto 1 pm on Monday didn’t have any effect on the public movement, as markets and other public places continued to be crowded. The situation resembled the period when the relaxation was till 10 am. Roads also witnessed huge vehicular movement till 1 pm on Monday. However, in many places, cops were not seen on the field to control crowds.

Grocers  at Sanathnagar said that there was flow till 10 am till Sunday, but on Monday even after 10 am, there was the same crowd and it continued till 1 pm. “We were trying to wrap up by 1 pm, but were forced to stay open, as customers said they have time till 2 pm to reach home.”

The situation was the same at all vegetable markets with huge crowds till noon. This also gave a respite to the vendors. A vegetable vendor from Shankarpally who comes to Erragadda Rytu Bazar said during the lockdown, he had difficulty coming to the market by 6 am and reaching home by 10 am. “Not only the business was affected badly, but the produce also went to waste.

"The extension would help us sell the produce without much wastage,” he said.Police officials said their patrol teams had kept vigil in crowded areas. 

METRO EXTENDS ITS SERVICES BY AN HOUR

Following the directions of Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to extend services by another hour, the Metro rail will now be running till 2 pm.  The last train in each direction will now leave the terminal station at 1 pm instead of 11.45 am and reach the destination stations at 2 pm from Tuesday.

On Monday, Chief Secretary travelled in Metro from Khairtabad to Ameerpet to oversee the safety arrangements. During the travel, the top official interacted with the passengers and enquired about the Metro services and safety measures. While appreciating arrangements, they requested him to extend the timings.

