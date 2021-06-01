STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t let the pandemic be a party pooper

For Amulya S, an event manager, a lockdown does not necessarily bring down the party spirit.

Online party, online event

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Disappointed that your birthday or anniversary may be doomed by the ongoing pandemic and its curbs? Worry not, some event planners in the city have come up with creative and enjoyable ways to help celebrate your big occasion in style and at the same time be mindful of the restrictions. Online events, according to Prashant, an event designer, are the best way to keep the party spirit going and celebrate with friends and family. “Hire a professional singer or musician or organise some fun-filled virtual activities. Make these occasions more fascinating by adding party themes, such as a black and white theme for an old couple’s anniversary, a movie theme,” he says.

For Amulya S, an event manager, a lockdown does not necessarily bring down the party spirit. To keep the mood up, she suggests sending precise e-invites to guests, along with the relevant links to the virtual party. “Set a start and end time so that everything is organised and your guests can plan their day accordingly. If you are inviting friends from foreign countries, don’t forget to specify their local time. You don’t have to spend the entire day in your sloppy pyjamas just because you are holding a birthday party at home. Get dressed and clean up. After all, looking nice makes you feel good,” she says. 

Varsha, an event planner, believes that surprising their loved ones by ordering gifts online or from businesses that specialise in personalised gifts is a good idea. “In today’s world, many firms home-deliver gifts and one should take full advantage of such services during this pandemic. Have a creative approach to celebrate your special occasion, particularly for those who are distant from their families or loved ones. Allow yourself to be pampered for the day. Delight your tastebuds while ordering your favourite dishes and relax yourself by watching your favourite show or engaging in your favourite activity,” she says. 

For those celebrating their big day with family, flatmates or loved ones, here’s the recipe for an amazing day in lockdown -- cook a favourite meal or try to bake a cake with your loved ones. This can make your day special and memorable, apart from giving you the chance to spend quality time with them.

Celebration ideas

  • Rehang your Diwali lights. If you have any spare candles, light them too 
  • Make full use of your warm house lamps. With some mood lighting, you can set the tone
  • Create a radio broadcast or a video that includes your loved one’s favourite music and a thoughtful personalised message
  • Delicious desserts and cakes are brilliant event ideas! One of the better ideas is to bake a cake. If you can’t find all the ingredients, there are a plethora of eggless, no-bake and three-ingredient cake recipes on the web. There are many online companies too that safely deliver your favourite cakes to your doorstep
  • During a lockdown, you are almost never going to dress up. So, take advantage this rare opportunity and record every second of your Zoom call, snap a few photos and make memories
