Early to bed, early to rise...

HYDERABAD: The lockdown seems to be having a positive impact on people — many are now forced to wake up early to run errands before 1 pm, they are eating right and spending time on staying fit. Waking up early and doing some kind of exercise or yoga has become one of the most common things that people are into. Leading a healthy lifestyle has always been on everyone’s mind but somehow not many were motived enough to follow a routine. Now with Hyderabad locked down and everyone forced to stay indoors, people are doing something or the other, apart from WFH, to make life interesting.

Rahul Sipligunj, a playback singer and Big Boss Telugu 3 winner, has everything set when it comes to his daily routine — waking up early at 5 am and following a healthy lifestyle. “I brought some of my gym equipment home and started working out. I wake up at 5 am and sometimes, due to my work, I do not sleep. I hit my home gym and then catch up on my sleep in the evening. As I am working on my upcoming movie, I have been busy with my script work. During this lockdown, I even finished all my movie songs at home,” says the busy bee, who also binges on movies, spends time with family and his pet. “We are now having a lot of fruits and I feel way healthier.”

Mohammed Junaid Ahmed, who works at a corporate firm, goes for a walk with his wife Samreen every day and the couple loves waking up early. “My wife and I have been going for walks to KBR Park. We want to explore more botanical gardens in the city. It is a great experience waking up at 6 am, going for a walk and returning by 9 am. We feel healthy. Now, I have even added green tea to my diet. This makes me feel refreshed and energetic.” For Dr Stella, her day does not begin with a dose of exercise and a cup of coffee. “Being a mother and getting back to work on time makes me wake up by 6 am. Before I start my day, I make sure that I exercise, which keeps me active all day. Having a cup of green tea or coffee energises me.” Dr Deepa Agarwal, a nutritionist at Nutriclinic Hyderabad, says waking up early sets in a good biological rhythm within a person.

