Property tax collections fall

HYDERABAD: Property tax collections under the Early Bird Scheme (EBS) of property tax collection in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits fell short by nearly Rs 50 crore this year as against the Rs 573 crore collection last year in GHMC. This year, the collection is around Rs 520-525 crore. The EBS closes on May 31. Under the EBS scheme, state government offered five per cent rebate for two months (April and May) to annual property tax payers for the current year (2021-22), if they file their dues before May 31.
